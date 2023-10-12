Connecticut restaurant to be on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' on Friday

A Connecticut restaurant will be featured on the Food Network's, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Friday.

Il Pastaficio in Greenwich is going to be featured on the "From Chicken to Noodles," episode.

The episode description says the Greenwich restaurant is "a real deal Italian spot is putting out homemade pasta for their next-level dishes."

The episode will air at 9 p.m. Friday. See recipes from the episode here.

Guy Fieri will also feature another Greenwich restaurant in the "East, South, West" episode.

The show description, says, “In Greenwich, Conn., a pizza joint is putting out real deal pie and off-the-hook Philly cheesesteaks.” But it does not mention which restaurant. That episode airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Then, a Stamford restaurant is highlighted in the "Sandwich-Fest" episode that airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

"In Stamford, Connecticut, a real deal deli is putting out the bomb belly bao and a righteous Reuben," the description says.

One of the recipes for that episode gives a pretty big hint on just which restaurant it might be.