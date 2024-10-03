Connecticut Sun finding success on and off the basketball court

The Connecticut Sun are in the WNBA semifinals for the 6th year in a row.

They are returning to Connecticut with their series split 1-1 with a tough Minnesota Lynx team. Friday night is Game 3.

“We are not finished we want to advance bring back our first W championship,” said Jen Rizzotti, president of the Connecticut Sun and UConn great.

But as players practiced Thursday, for some who might be watching, it means more because the sustained success is starting to expand beyond the court.

“Being able to have this scholarship meant a lot to me,” said Post University freshman Mei-Li Phung.

She was one of two recipients of a $7,500 scholarship to Post thanks to the Sun. She and a classmate were honored back in August at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“Being able to see these women playing sports, they are winning sports, they are doing so well, being able to see that, having it come from them meant especially more," said Phung.

The scholarship was part of the Sun’s “Game Action Give Backs” program that’s currently in its second year. It’s a stats-driven fundraising system that benefits a handful of organizations that reflect the Connecticut Sun’s missions. The season total for 2024 was $55,000.

“We are a basketball team, that’s why we are here that’s what we do, but you have to understand you are a part of the community,” said Morgan Tuck, the Director of Franchise Development, Assistant General Manager and former UConn star.

In the first two years of fundraising, they have raised $85,000. Tuck says if the Sun are finding success on the court, local organizations will continue to benefit.

“So, bringing the energy, helping our players feel good so they get more and more stats so hopefully we can give more and more money as the years go on,” Tuck said.

For Phung, she hopes the Sun keep shining.

“To be able to see the Sun giving back to the community, and maybe someone else will benefit from something from the Sun someday,” she said.

She said supporting the team is the least she can do, for what they have done for her.

“People really care about the Sun and to see the Sun putting this effort back into the community means a lot,” Phung said.

Tip-off for the Sun game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.