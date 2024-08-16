Connecticut Sun hosting first professional women's basketball game at TD Garden next week

TD Garden is making history this weekend, and you can be a part of it. The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, August 20, presented by Meet Boston, for the first professional women’s basketball game at the iconic arena. Tip-off is set to start at 7 PM.

Along with the excitement of the upcoming game, the CT Sun also announced a variety of festivities surrounding the event. From August 17-20, slam dunk with activities for the entire family.

Here’s the schedule!

August 17: From 10-3 PM, have some fun at the New Balance Track for the Sun’s first youth sports festival. This will include clinics, mental strength, wellness, and conditioning sessions, and everything is included with the purchase of a ticket to Tuesday’s game.

August 18: From 2-5 PM, surround yourself with a sea of Sun fans at Game On! Fenway’s Sun vs. Atlanta Dream watch party. With a chance to win prizes, ticket upgrades, and food and drink specials, this is the ultimate fan experience. Parties of eight or less can reserve a table here. Parties of nine or more can reserve a table by emailing KBriskie@BostonBestEvents.com.

August 20: In addition to the Sun game, enjoy a pre-game block party on Canal Street outside of TD Garden from 3-7 PM. Hosted in partnership with Meet Boston and the City of Boston, you can move and groove to live music, enter fan giveaways, unleash your competitive side with activities, and keep the momentum going right into the game!

Stay tuned for a surprise halftime performance!

Tickets to the game can be purchased at the TD Garden box office, online, or through TicketMaster.