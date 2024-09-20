Connecticut Sun to take on Indiana Fever at home for game 1 of WNBA playoffs

Connecticut will be the center of the basketball world when the Connecticut Sun takes on the Indiana Fever at home on Sunday in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. It is a best-of-three series.

And the start of the playoffs is looking like the start of the season.

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut here in Connecticut when the Sun and Fever battled it out on the court at Mohegan Sun.

The arena was packed with Sun fans and the many who made a special trip to Connecticut just to be there in person for Clark's first game.

The Sun won the game, 92-71.

Last season, as a college player, Clark set the NCAA all-time scoring record at Iowa and she was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the national championship game, which her Hawkeyes lost to unbeaten South Carolina.

And her WNBA debut in May set a viewership record for ESPN when more than 2 million viewers tuned in, breaking ESPN’s previous record of nearly 1.5 million viewers for a Phoenix Mercury-Connecticut Sun game on May 22, 2004, in Diana Taurasi’s rookie season.

And Clark has had quite a season. In August, she set a new WNBA rookie three-point record and the massive numbers of people who are watching her games have made headlines.

All eyes will be on Clark as she makes her postseason debut. The Fever struggled early in the season with a difficult schedule, but have really come on strong after the Olympic break.

While Clark surely has star power, the Sun are a force on the court.

Connecticut has been to eight straight postseasons — the longest active streak.

The Sun (28-12) defeated the Chicago Sky on Thursday night, 87 to 54, setting a new franchise record for most wins in a single regular season and they enter the playoffs as the number 3 seed.

The Fever lost to the Washington Mystics, 91 to 92, on Thursday night to finish the season, 20-20. This is the first time the Fever, the sixth seed, will be in the playoffs since 2016.

Season Series: The Sun won three of the four meetings, but the Fever took the last one. The three Connecticut wins all came within the first month of the season.

Major Storylines: Clark has always thrived on the biggest stage and is ready for her playoff debut. For the Fever to succeed, they'll need other players to step up and help her. Clark averaged 16.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in the four meetings. The Sun are looking to get back to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2022.

The Sun will take on the Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

When are the Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever games

Game 1: Indiana at Connecticut, Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.

Game 2: Indiana at Connecticut, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: If necessary, Connecticut at Indiana, Friday, Sept. 27. The time is to be determined.

Where are the games

Games one and two are at Mohegan Sun Arena.

It is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT 06382

How do I get there

You can find directions here.

Are tickets to the Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever available

Tickets for game one are still available and the Ticketmaster website shows prices start at around $112 while some resale tickets are listed in the thousands.