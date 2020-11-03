LIVE UPDATES: CT's Congressional Race on Election Day 2020

GOP challenges to the five members of the state’s all-Democratic delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives are among the most closely watched races Tuesday in Connecticut, which has not sent a Republican to Congress in over a decade.

Incumbent Democrats are seeking reelection in all five U.S. House districts, but the races receiving the most attention are those of Rep. Jahana Hayes, who is seeking a second term, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, whose campaign ran television ads defending her record for the first time in about two decades as she seeks a 16th term.

John Larson is the projected winner for the First District, Joe Courtney is the projected winner for the Second District, Rosa DeLauro is the projected winner for the Third District, and Jim Himes is the projected winner for the Fourth District, according to NBC News.

First District Candidates

Photos: A Look at Connecticut's Congressional Race on Election Day 2020

Candidates from left to right:

John Larson - PROJECTED WINNER

Mary Fay

Tom McCormick

U.S. Rep. John Larson faces West Hartford Town Council member Mary Fay, a Republican, in his bid for a 12th term.

Second District Candidates

Photos: A Look at Connecticut's Congressional Race on Election Day 2020

Candidates from left to right:

Joe Courtney - PROJECTED WINNER

Cassandra Martineau

Justin Anderson

Not pictured: Daniel Reale

Third District Candidates

Photos: A Look at Connecticut's Congressional Race on Election Day 2020

Candidates from left to right:

Rosa DeLauro - PROJECTED WINNER

Margaret Streicker

Justin Pagliano

DeLauro has won reelection by large margins during her congressional career and is facing an aggressive challenge from Republican Margaret Streicker, a real estate executive from Milford. Streicker has raised more than $1.6 million, $1 million coming from her own pockets. She’s been running ads pitching herself as a problem-solver and going after DeLauro’s record. If DeLauro wins another term, this year she is seeking to become leader of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, a position chosen by her fellow House members.

Fourth District Candidates

Photos: A Look at Connecticut's Congressional Race on Election Day 2020

Candidates from left to right:

Jim Himes - PROJECTED WINNER

John Riddle

Brian Merlen

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney is seeking an 8th term in a contest with Republican Justin Anderson, and first-time candidate Jonathan Riddle, a Republican, stands in the way of a seventh term sought by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Fifth District Candidates

Photos: A Look at Connecticut's Congressional Race on Election Day 2020

Candidates from left to right:

Jahana Hayes

David Sullivan

Bruce Walczak

Republican David X. Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor, has cast himself as a law-and-order candidate as he challenges Hayes, a former national teacher of the year who became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut in 2018. Hayes overcame a bout with coronavirus during the campaign. She said she has tried to represent the diverse interests of the western Connecticut district during her first term in Washington.

See the latest race-by-race elections results here

PHOTOS: Scenes From Polling Places Around Connecticut On Election Day 2020