Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 8.3%

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 8.3 percent, according to the governor’s office. That appears to be the highest it's been in 11 months.
The rate on Monday was 5.8%
It appears the last time Connecticut's positivity rate was over 8 percent was on Jan. 8, before vaccines were widely available. The rate on that date was 8.46%.
At that time, 1,109 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and there had been 3,236 additional cases since the day before.
As of Monday, 500 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 386, or 77.2%, were not fully vaccinated.