Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Remains Near 9% Just Days Ahead of Christmas

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate remained near nine percent only days before families plan to travel and gather for the Christmas holiday.

Of the 37,678 COVID-19 tests administered in the state since Tuesday, 3,366 came back positive, according to the governor's office. The current test positive rate is 8.93%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Thirteen fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Tuesday. A total of 821 people are hospitalized in the state with the virus.

The state said 75% of the patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Demand for testing has accelerated over the last week with the increase in the omicron variant and the looming holidays.

Traffic from a COVID testing line in Groton spilled into the street Tuesday.

In response to the increased demand, Governor Ned Lamont is rolling out a plan to boost testing capacity with some 400 sites in the state. State-sponsored locations are expanding hours and seven new spots are being added.

Additionally, the requirement for tens of thousands of unvaccinated workers to get tested is on pause for two weeks.

"Just to give a little more flexibility for them and make sure we have a little extra capacity to provide for testing going forward," said Lamont.

To find a COVID testing site near you, call 211 or visit this website.