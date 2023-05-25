Connecticut's Minimum Wage to Increase to $15 on June 1

Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase on June 1 and go from $14 per hour to $15 per hour.

In May 2019, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation to increase the state’s minimum wage from $10.10 per hour to $15 with annual increases until 2023.

Schedule of Minimum Wage Increases

$11 on Oct. 1, 2019

$12 on n Sept. 1, 2020

$13 on Aug. 1, 2021

$14 on July 1, 2022

$15 on June 1, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“This is perhaps one of the most impactful pieces of legislation for working families that a governor can sign, and I am proud to place my signature on this law because it is the right thing to do,” Lamont said in a statement. “With this new law, thousands of hardworking women and men – many of whom are supporting families – will get a modest increase that will help lift them out of poverty, combat persistent pay disparities between races and genders, and stimulate our economy. This is a fair, gradual increase for the working women and men who will invest the money right back into our economy and continue supporting local businesses in their communities.”

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the law requires the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which the U.S. Department of Labor calculates.