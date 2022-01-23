Houston

Constable Deputy Fatally Shot at Traffic Stop in Houston; Gunman Took Off

Charles Galloway had been with the constable's office for about 12 and a half years

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A constable deputy died Sunday after a driver fired multiple shots at him during an early morning traffic stop and then took off, authorities in Texas said.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, at a news conference.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Houston police will handle the investigation. Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy, then drive off.

"This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever," Finner said. Heap added that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself.

The suspect was not in custody. To the gunman, Finner said: "The best thing you can do is turn yourself in."

Galloway had been with the constable's office for about 12 and a half years, Heap said. The deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who Heap said were "broken up" over the death.

"He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed," Heap said.

Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister, Heap said.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HoustonHarris CountyTraffic Stopharris county constable
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us