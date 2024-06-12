Construction worker dead after being hit by vehicle in Connecticut

A construction worker has died after a vehicle drove through a construction site in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon and struck him, according to police.

They said the driver hit the construction worker in the area of West Boulevard and South Whitney Street around 12:12 p.m. and also struck some equipment and a dump truck.

The crew had a trench in the road and a flagger was at the site, directing traffic.

It appears that a driver going at a high rate of speed went right through the construction site and hit the victim, police said on Wednesday afternoon. The worker died at the scene.

After the crash, the vehicle became disabled and stopped, police said, and they are speaking with the driver.

Two passengers were in the vehicle as well and they were taken to the hospital. Police said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have not identified the man who died. They said they believe he was employed by a private company that was doing work for MDC.

OSHA has responded.