Contentment vs. Happiness? Tips to Find Sustained Fulfillment

In her new book, psychotherapist Niro Feliciano won't give you tips for happiness, but she will give you the keys to finding true contentment.

So, what's the difference? Feliciano shares that contentment is wanting everything you have while happiness is having everything you want.

Sounds pretty simple, right? Feliciano shares how you can make small changes to find sustained fulfillment including ways to ditch a comparison mindset, identify what's important to you, and have some fun doing it all.

And in the end, can you be 'happy' being content?

Watch Niro's full interview on Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone above. Or listen to the podcast version by scanning the QR code below.

