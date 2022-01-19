Teddy Roosevelt

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Removed From Outside New York City Museum

The bronze sculpture of Roosevelt on horseback with Native American and African figures depicted subjugation and racial inferiority, the American Museum of Natural History said

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The removal of New York City's controversial monument to 26th U.S President Theodore Roosevelt began this week, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

"The process, conducted with historic preservation specialists and approved by multiple New York City agencies, will include restoration of the plaza in front of the Museum, which will continue through the spring," a museum spokesperson said in a statement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"The Museum is proud to continue as the site of New York State’s official memorial to Theodore Roosevelt."

The bronze sculpture of Roosevelt on horseback with Native American and African figures on either side of him has gazed out across Central Park West from a public plot of land outside the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940.

Theodore Roosevelt Nov 20, 2021

Theodore Roosevelt Library in North Dakota to Take Statue

Richmond Dec 30, 2021

Confederate Monuments in Virginia Will Likely Go to Black History Museum

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Teddy Roosevelt
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us