Convicted Murderer Found a Week After Fleeing From Furlough

Vermont State Police say they caught a convicted murderer a week after he fled from furlough following his prison release.

William Wheelock was taken into custody without incident shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday from a residence in Rutland. He was taken toe Marble Valley Correctional Center.

The police's tactical support unit and the FBI found Wheelock.

Police said on Feb. 5, Wheelock was seen getting into a car in Bellows Falls after removing an electronic monitoring device. Wheelock was convicted in 1987 of second-degree murder and sentenced to serve 21 to 99 years in prison. He was released on furlough on Jan. 28 and he had been living in transitional housing in Bellows Falls.

