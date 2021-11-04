Cool Again Friday, Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

After another frosty morning, the early afternoon sun thankfully helped us make it to the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday. But our lows will once again drop into the 20s and 30s across inland suburbs and valleys on Friday. It will feel chilly enough to want several layers of clothing or at least a fall coat to go out.

Our wind will remain light, which will allow for sea smoke to once again make its appearance over the shores. Our ocean temperatures are warmer than the cold air flowing above it, allowing for the evaporating water vapor to condense over the surface.

The southeast area of Cape Cod and the Islands are prone to receiving some sprinkles in the morning but the cloud coverage will exit early afternoon and plenty of sunshine will take over New England throughout the day. This will allow for temperatures to be a bit warmer than Thursday, reaching the low 50s a bit further north.

While our weekend is looking dry and sunny, an offshore storm to our south will get close but is not expected to bring showers inland. The vulnerable spots for possible light showers will only be in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts but it is likely that we’ll stay dry throughout Sunday with a few building clouds in the afternoon. Right now, Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend.

If you’ve been waiting for a warmup, fantastic news: our temperatures are increasing next week.

Monday will climb into the upper 50s and stay in the 50s throughout most of the week. Rain chances will return by the end of next week, along gusty conditions and cloudy skies.