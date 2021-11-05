Cool Air, Clear Skies This Weekend Across New England

We’re expecting another frosty night Friday night as high pressure noses into the region from the west. A mostly clear sky, a dry airmass, and light winds will allow for temperatures to plummet once again, especially across the inland valleys!

Much of the area will be waking up to more frost, so grab those ice scrapers once again early Saturday. Lows will range from the low to mid 30s across the metro areas south, upper 20s to low 30s inland, and mostly in the 20s north.

We will be under the control of high pressure much of the weekend and into next week, and that is a good thing because a storm will be getting its act together over the mid-Atlantic late this weekend and will remain well offshore as high pressure deflects it out to sea.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s south, upper 40s to 50 north. Sunday will be a tad warmer with a bit more clouds around south during the afternoon as the ocean storm exits out to sea well south of the region. Highs in the low 50s south, upper 40s to near 50 north.

If you like the weekend’s forecast, you’ll love the extended forecast, which features a warm up which lasts right through next Friday! It’ll also be a mostly dry week with the next widespread precipitation maker arriving late in the week.

High temperatures start off in the 50s early next week and push 60 by the middle of the week, mainly across southern areas!