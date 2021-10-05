Cool and Raw Tuesday, Warmer Times Ahead

Though the steady rain has ended, clouds, pockets of drizzle and a few showers remain across parts of the region this Tuesday. It’s another cool, raw feel with an onshore wind and high temperatures on either side of 60 for most of us Tuesday afternoon.

I do anticipate some breaks in the cloud cover to develop, mainly in northern New England, but a few patches of blue sky are possible Tuesday evening into southern New England, allowing for a nice sunset.

Conditions still look good to go for Tuesday night's Red Sox wild card game against the Yankees at Fenway. It will be cool (in the 50s) with a wind blowing in from left field around 10 mph.

The sun returns for all of us Wednesday a ridge of high pressure moves in, setting us up for a beautiful stretch of weather through the end of the week. Temperatures will moderate as well; expect highs on either side of 70 Wednesday and into the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.

A backdoor cold front will slide through Friday night, marked by a sharp wind shift and cooler marine air for Saturday. I’m still optimistic that we’ll manage to have plenty of dry weather for the upcoming weekend, though a few showers will be possible later Sunday into Marathon Monday.

At or slightly above normal temperatures will stick around for much of next week in our exclusive 10-day forecast.