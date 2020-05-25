Cool Memorial Day Gives Way to Taste of Summer

Today, temperatures will reach the 50s at the coast with low to mid 60s inland, which is below average for this time of year. Hang on, warmer weather awaits!

A taste of summer is on the way with temperatures approaching 90° by mid-week. Tuesday we will climb quickly into the 80s during the afternoon. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the warmest out of the stretch, with increasing humidity. By Friday showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Next weekend starts off cooler with high temperatures into the 70s on Saturday, but we will warm up into the 80s by the second half of the weekend. Showers and cooler weather is forecast to start next week.