Cooler Temperatures for Sunday Afternoon

Bright skies this afternoon with temperatures that are running 10 degrees cooler than Saturday, but still close to average for this time of year.

Highs will be in the 30s north, 40s south. Tonight, temperatures will be cold, especially because we haven’t experienced these readings in a while, dropping into the single digits and teens in the north with teens and 20s in the south.

Monday will be even cooler with highs barely getting to 40.

A seabreeze will develop in the afternoon, so coastal towns will stay in the mid to upper 30s, at least the sun will be out so take advantage and open up the blinds.

The weather will change Tuesday, as we track a disturbance from the south that may bring a few snowflakes early Tuesday around the Berkshires, Worcester Hills and areas of Northern New England before it quickly transitions to rain late morning with accumulations about a quarter inch.

This system will be a quick mover so by Wednesday, the sun is back out, but the cooler temperatures return with highs in the 40s.

Wet weather returns Thursday, the first day of spring, and will continue into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals may surpass an inch in many areas of Southern New England that are in desperate need for moisture because it has been a dry month so far. By next weekend, the sun will shine again, and temperatures stay closer to average.