Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed after being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, has finally reached a major milestone in his recovery, his family announced Thursday.

He is home.

"We are at a total loss of words to express how filled with gratitude, love and wholeness we now feel given that we are able to finally have Cooper back at home," his parents said in a statement. "There was a time, not all that long ago, where we were desperately and feverishly praying just for Cooper to live. To be able to have Cooper home and our family all reunited together again is such an amazing blessing."

The family said Cooper has finally been reunited with his twin brother Luke and the pair can "resume being one another's very best playmates."

"You take for granted how wonderful it is to be able to have all your children together and how important they are to each other until it is taken away," the Roberts family wrote. "Having our children reunited as a sibling unit and knowing that they can be together whenever they need or want to, is so special to us and to Cooper. They have held each other up and through so much during what has been the most horrific time in their lives. They have seen, in a way they never had before, just how much they enrich each other’s lives and how deep their love for one another truly is."

Jason and Keely Roberts

Cooper was with family when a gunman opened fire on a crowd celebrating in Highland Park, Illinois, and struck him in the abdomen. Seven people died in the shooting and 48 others were injured. As a result of his gunshot wound, Cooper sustained broken vertebrae, a severe spinal cord injury, and became paralyzed.

The uplifting news comes just weeks after the Roberts family shared an "unfortunate" update on Cooper's recovery, including concerns over short-term memory loss, issues with word recovery, and loss of acuity around fine motor skills.

Now, as he heads home, his family said they continue to "face a heartbreakingly cruel and unfair road ahead" as they adjust to a new normal.

"The transition to having Cooper’s extensive medical needs being addressed at home vs. at the hospital or rehabilitation clinic is a gigantic learning curve for all of us. And, now that he is home, Cooper has to deal on a daily basis with the sadness and grief of recognizing all the things he’s lost – all that he used to be able to do at his house, in his community, that he cannot do anymore … playgrounds he cannot play on, sports he cannot physically play the way he used to, a backyard he cannot play in the same way he used to, a bike in the garage that sits idle, that we used to have to fight him to stop riding each day… even much of his own home which he cannot access," the family wrote. "For all the love that he has come back to, there are so many painful reminders of what he has lost. There is no word that we know of that adequately describes the level of pain you feel or that Cooper feels when he sees his bike he can no longer ride or his old soccer jersey...heartbreaking, agonizing, despair – there is just not a painful enough description."

The transition, they said, has been and will continue to be difficult, especially as they begin to navigate the challenges of renovating or building a new home that can work for Cooper. But they remain optimistic.

"We choose to focus on what we do have," the family said. "Cooper is alive and home and our sweet and lovely athletic little boy has made up his mind that he is going to figure out new ways to play sports."

Among those sports are wheelchair tennis, which Cooper has already begun to experience and his brother Luke plans to join him for.

"He and Luke are each excited to really learn to play the game and will hopefully play both together and individually for years to come. We have no doubt Cooper will be wicked awesome at tennis…and any other sport he decides to play. It will just be different," the family said.

Last month, family members celebrated that Cooper was removed from his IV pain medicine and was able to eat the solid foods he'd been craving.

Cooper also recently received a "special visit" from former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who recovered from a spinal cord injury in 2017.

"Ryan was transparent, authentic, genuine and gracious in sharing insights with us about his path to recovery," the family said. "We are so grateful for Ryan’s motivational words and great kindness in spending time with Cooper and Luke."

More than $1.7 million has been raised for Cooper's recovery via a GoFundMe page, according to the family.

Read the family's full letter below:

