LIVE: Cops Chase Ambulance-Stealing Suspect Through Philadelphia

A runaway ambulance, driven by a suspect, wound its way Friday night through busy streets in Philadelphia.

The suspect is being chased by dozens of police cruisers, evading them in numerous close calls and crashing into other vehicles along the way. He initially stole the ambulance at the scene of an alleged shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The chase began shortly after 9 p.m. As of 10:30 p.m., the chase was still ongoing in Northeast Philadelphia and the Frankford section.

At one point, the ambulance drove through a gas station, squeezed through several police cruisers and slammed into another vehicle before again making a getaway down Frankford Avenue.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. NBC10's SkyForce helicopter captured much of the chase on video.

