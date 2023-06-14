Cornish Pasty Co. in Boston's Back Bay has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A British-style spot in the Back Bay of Boston has shut down.

According to Geoff Wong, who posted on the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page, Cornish Pasty Co. on Mass. Ave. is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the place showing a closed sign out front and saying "Back Bay, Boston, and greater New England- it's been a blast! The future is bright and life is short so go ballistic making the most of it!" Cornish Pasty Co. first opened in 2016, offering a variety of meat and vegetarian/vegan pasty options along with appetizers, desserts, beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for the now-closed Cornish Pasty Co. was 51 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA, 02115.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston





NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



