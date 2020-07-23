Ten people have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a house party on Cape Cod with between 30 and 50 people earlier this month, according to the Boston Globe.

Chatham's health director told the Globe that the cluster of cases all appear to be related to the party involving a group of people who work together in the restaurant industry. The attendees were apparently not wearing masks, and all but one of those who tested positive was from out of town.

The Massachusetts Department of Health has been made aware of the situation but it is being handled by local health officials.

Chatham selectmen confirmed to NBC10 Boston that there is "a small cluster of cases" stemming directly from a party that was held in town, and that a local restaurant had reverted to take-out only for a couple of weeks due to the outbreak.