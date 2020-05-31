Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in Conn., Cases Now Exceed 42,200

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline as cases now exceed 42,200.

There are 481 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 52 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Sunday.

In Connecticut, there are 42,201 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 179 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 3,944 , including an additional 32 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 15,549 with 1,277 deaths

Hartford County: 10,296 with 1,250 deaths

Litchfield County: 1,397 with 133 deaths

Middlesex County: 1,104 with 152 deaths

New Haven County: 11,323 with 972 deaths

New London County: 1,078 with 89 deaths

Tolland County: 836 with 57 deaths

Windham County: 384 with 14 deaths

Pending Address Verification: 234 with 0 deaths

In total, 250,046 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 3,111 people since yesterday.

State Eases Social Guidelines

To help slow the spread of the virus, the governor had limited social gatherings to no more than five people.

The governor said on Friday that he is easing the restrictions as long as people follow the protocols. Moving forward, inside gatherings can have of up to 10 people and outside gatherings can have up to 25, but people should continue to maintain social distancing.