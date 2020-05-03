Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline for 11th Straight Day

Hospitalizations from coronavirus in Connecticut are continuing to decline for an eleventh straight day.

The net number of hospitalizations fell by 63 since yesterday, for a total of 1,488 people hospitalized.

An additional 59 people have died since yesterday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut to 2,495, according to the latest numbers released by the state on Sunday.

The most COVID-19 related deaths are still in Fairfield County with 886 deaths followed by 756 deaths in Hartford County.

As of Saturday, there were nearly 30,000 cases of coronavirus in the state.

More than 100,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut since the pandemic began.

Gov. Lamont has pointed to the decline of hospitalizations as a key metric in moving ahead with plans to begin slowly reopening the state.

Lamont and the advisory board established to form a reopening plan released some of the details of that plan last week.