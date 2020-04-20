Coronavirus in CT: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s COVID-19 Response

Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus reponse Monday afternoon.

Lamont will be briefing the press at 4 p.m. and you can watch that announcement here in this article.

Last week, Governor Lamont signed an executive requiring all residents to wear masks in public in situations where they cannot socially distance beginning at 8 p.m. on April 20.

"If you are walking around and you are in a crowded area and you can't keep that six feet of distance, then you should probably, you should, must, wear a mask to protect yourself if you can't keep social distancing," Lamont said.

The masks and coverings are to be worn in public wherever the six feet social distancing is unavoidable, which includes employees at work.

Riders in taxis, cars, ride-sharing services or public transportation must always wear a mask. In addition, anyone at a semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area must wear a face covering.

The governor's recommendation is for cloth face masks, not surgical masks or N95 respirators, said Josh Geballe, the state's chief operating officer.

On Monday, the Libertarian Party of Connecticut held a rally to protest the governor's executive order requiring non-essential businesses to close.