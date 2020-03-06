As the number of cases continue to rise here and across the country, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are scheduled to provide an update Friday on local preparedness and planning.

Baker, Walsh, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel and other city and state health officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. at Boston City Hall.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a third possible case of coronavirus in the state. A Middlesex County woman in her 60s who recently traveled to northern Italy has a presumptive case of COVID-19.

Health officials say a man from Tennessee who tested positive for coronavirus traveled through Boston's airport.

Earlier Thursday, hospital officials said they had confirmed a patient who entered South Shore Medical Center in Norwell had a presumptive positive case of coronavirus. It was not immediately clear if this was the same case. Norwell is located in Plymouth County.

Previously, state health officials had acknowledged one confirmed case in a UMass Boston student who had traveled to Wuhan, China, and a presumptive positive case involving a woman in her 20s who lives in Norfolk County and had recently returned from Italy with a school group.

Rhode Island and New Hampshire have also each had two presumptive positive cases of their own.

Several local restaurants say they are struggling with uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Biogen announced that three people who attended a company meeting in Boston last week had tested positive for the virus.

And Tennessee health officials announced that a 44-year-old man diagnosed with that state's first case of coronavirus had recently flown into Boston Logan International Airport on a round-trip flight from Nashville International Airport. They said he was asymptomatic while traveling.