Four more people have died from the coronavirus in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Monday.

The deaths bring the statewide total to nine. There are now a total of 777 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up 131 since Sunday.

On Sunday, officials had said there were 646 cases statewide, but warned they expected those numbers to rise dramatically due to recent increases in testing for the virus.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday a second city resident has died from the coronavirus.

The majority of the confirmed cases in the Bay State continue to be in Middlesex County with 232 people affected, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Public Health. Suffolk County now has 154 cases, while Norfolk County has 82. There are 73 cases in Essex County.

The number of patients hospitalized continues to grow, as well, with health officials saying Monday that at 79 people have required hospitalization. Another 286 were not hospitalized, and 412 cases remain under investigation.

About half of the confirmed cases are male and half female. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 very greatly in age. Only 19 people are teens or younger, 115 are between the ages of 20 and 29, 132 are between 30 and 39 years old, 152 are between 40 and 49, 141 are between 50 and 59, 111 are between 60 and 69 and 107 are 70 or older.

Gov. Sununu prohibits gatherings and events of more than 10 people as confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NH grows to 101 and the state announces its first death.

More than 6,000 Bay State residents had been tested for the virus by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs as of Sunday, officials said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public for two weeks starting Tuesday and issued a stay-at-home advisory amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

All non-essential businesses will be required to close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers and the public beginning 12 p.m Tuesday until April 7.

CVS Health has announced it will be adding 50,000 new jobs to help the company meet demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The stay-at-home advisory, which outlines social distancing protocol, will be in effect until the same day, Baker said.

Baker said essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and all other businesses that provide essential services would remain open.

The governor said people can still go for walk "around the block or at the park," but urged those at the park not to engage in activities that involve close personal contact, including basketball and football.

Essential businesses include supermarkets and the businesses that support them, pharmacies, gas stations, and manufacturers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Although medical marijuana facilities will be allowed to stay open, recreational pot shops are considered nonessential and must close, he said. Restaurants will be allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery only.