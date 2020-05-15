Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts New Restrictions at Mass. Beaches

With the weather warming, beaches up and down Massachusetts' North Shore and South Shore are taking added precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crane Beach in Ipswich, for example, is requiring reservations for the first time. You'll have to log in, pick a time, buy a ticket and then show up at the set time.

No ticket? No entry.

From Duxbury, to Newburyport, to South Boston, to Revere, it's clear that this year won't be just another day at the beach.

In Duxbury, the beach has been closed since early April. The town is working on a plan to eventually reopen.

And at Carson Beach in South Boston, there were only a few people out Thursday enjoying the nice weather. Normally, the area would be packed.

"It's a nice beach, it's a beautiful day. It's just an awkward time," one beachgoer said.

Some popular parks and beaches have begun to reopen in Maine, with restrictions, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crane Beach remains closed. The trustees who oversee it will open it up to members and beach permit holders on Tuesday. Starting in June, you'll have to go online and book a time slot before laying out on your blanket or even strolling in the sand.

Tickets are $30 during the week and $35 on weekends. Trustee members get a discount.

"We will be asking new things of people. We are going to be asking people to change their behavior a little bit," trustee Alicia Leuba said. "This really does require a change of behavior, a ticket in hand, and a smile to make sure everyone has a good time."

The goal is to avoid scenes like what happened in Salisbury a few weeks ago, when large crowds flocked to the beach on a nice day, forcing police to get proactive.