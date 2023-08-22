Inmate stabbed 2 correction officers at Garner Correctional Institute in Conn.: officials

An inmate at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown stabbed two correction officers with a sharpened toothbrush Tuesday morning, according to the state Department of Correction.

The department said 35-year-old Joe Baltas, of Meriden, stabbed one correction officer in the neck and another in the torso just before 8:30 a.m.

Both correction officers were rushed to a local area hospital, where they were treated, and they have been released.

“As Commissioner, this is my worst fear - that our brave staff members are attacked and injured,” Commissioner Angel Quiros said in a statement. “I rushed to the hospital as soon as I learned of the assault, and thank God, they are all right.”

“This is a sobering reminder of the dangers our courageous correctional professionals face on a daily basis. We must always remain vigilant. I am doubling down on my efforts to ensure the safety of these fine men and women,” Quiros added.

Officials said the Connecticut State Police and the Department of Correction are investigating.

The state Department of Correction said Baltas was brought to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Restrictive Housing Unit.

Baltas last entered the Department of Correction on Oct. 26, 2006, according to the department.