Could Buccaneers Work Out Tom Brady Extension This Offseason?

Could Bucs work out Tom Brady extension this offseason? Tampa Bay GM responds

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a phenomenal first season together that culminated in a Super Bowl LV win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

So, why wouldn't Brady want to stick around in Tampa Bay and sign a contract extension in the near future?

Brady has one season remaining on the two-year contract he signed with the Bucs as a free agent after leaving the New England Patriots last offseason. The deal includes $50 million in guaranteed money.

Could the Bucs work out an extension with Brady in the near future, perhaps in time to give the team a little more financial flexibility to retain some key free agents such as wide receiver Chris Godwin?

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked about a potential extension for Brady during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" this week.

“It’s a possibility. He certainly didn’t look like he slowed down any this year,” Licht said. “So, that’s a possibility and we’ll have to see how that goes.”

“I talk to Tom often,” Licht added. “Probably keep that under wraps for right now, but like I said, I know it appears that he really had a good time this year winning the Super Bowl and likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach, ownership. And we certainly love him. So usually when you have those things going for each other it’s a match made in heaven. So we’d like to keep this going.”

Brady has made it clear he plans to keep playing. He's already committed to playing next season, and when asked during Super Bowl week if he'd consider playing until he's 45 or beyond, the veteran QB said "definitely."

The 43-year-old quarterback completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He led the Bucs to three road playoff victories before winning Super Bowl LV at home in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium.