Could Celtics Host NBA All-Star Game? Ownership Reportedly Exploring a Bid

Could Celtics host an All-Star Game? Ownership reportedly is exploring a bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA All-Star Game is one of the sport's marquee events every season, and yet one of the league's most prestigious franchises has not hosted it in more than five decades.

The Boston Celtics haven't played host to the All-Star Game in 58 years. The old Boston Garden was the site of the 1964 NBA All-Star Game. It was the fourth time in the first 14 years of the All-Star Game that Boston hosted.

It would be great for the city, the fans and the Celtics if All-Star Weekend came back to Boston. What are the chances it happens anytime soon? Celtics ownership is looking into making a bid, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported over the weekend.

"And according to NBA sources, the Celtics’ ownership group, led by Wyc Grousbeck and Steven Pagliuca, has decided to take steps in submitting an application to host the game."

USA TODAY Sports

There are hurdles to clear before the Celtics could host this event. One of them, as Washburn notes, is the fact the Celtics don't own TD Garden. Delaware North owns the building, as well as the NHL's Boston Bruins.

It's actually been a long time since any All-Star Game came to Boston.

The last one was a very memorable experience when Fenway Park hosted the 1999 MLB All-Star Game. Nominees of the all-century team were presented before the game, including an awesome tribute to Red Sox legend Ted Williams. Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez won the game's MVP. It's the only MLB All-Star Game played at Fenway Park since 1961.

A few years earlier, the Bruins hosted the 1996 NHL All-Star Game. The only other time the B's played host was 1971.

Boston sports fans have experienced pretty much everything this century, highlighted by each of their NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL teams winning at least one championship. But many fans in this region have never seen or attended an All-Star Game in Boston. Hopefully that changes in the near future.