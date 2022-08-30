Could Julian Edelman Really Return to NFL? Tom Curran and Kay Adams Discuss

Could Edelman really unretire? Tom Curran and Kay Adams discuss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman is the latest retired NFL player to flirt with the idea of a comeback.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver recently has brought up a potential return in multiple interviews. He's stated that his nagging knee injury feels far better than it did after he retired before the 2021 season and he'd be open to the idea of joining a playoff-caliber team later in the 2022 campaign.

Of course, Edelman might not have much left in the tank as a 36-year-old with a history of serious knee issues, but the idea of the three-time Super Bowl champion returning to the gridiron is intriguing nonetheless. During Tuesday's episode of Quick Slants on NBC Sports Boston, Tom E. Curran and Kay Adams discussed their thoughts about Edelman possibly unretiring like his former teammates, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

"It's fascinating that all of these guys move on, they feel as though they have moved on, they make statements they've moved on, and then they waver," Curran said.

"I was talking to Frank Edelman, his dad, a few weeks ago. He's like, 'Julian's running 19 miles an hour.' Nineteen miles an hour is freaking fast. But what he contended is Julian has to practice every day and his body won't stand up to that. Guys like Danny Amendola, guys like Rob Gronkowski, they didn't mind not practicing. Julian thrives on it. So I still think it's a long shot."

After witnessing several other NFL stars have a change of heart about retirement, Adams isn't the least bit surprised that Edelman is considering following suit.

"I am done with 'the man who cried retirement' argument in the NFL," Adams said. "You are not going to get my attention. I'm not going to watch your emotional press conferences. I'm on to you, and there's a trust issue here. I don't believe anyone anymore.

"From Randy Moss and Brett Favre, we can go down the throwbacks. But Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, of course Edelman is 'Mr. Leave The Door Open and Come Back After Retirement'. Of course I think it's possible. I mean, Brooklyn 99 went away, Curb Your Enthusiasm retired twice and then came back. So I'm not interested, and I think all of these NFL players, the jig is up."

