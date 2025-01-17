Could Little Steve's Pizzeria be returning to Boston?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few years ago, it was reported that a decades-old pizza place in Boston was closing, and now it appears that it could be coming back, apparently with a different owner.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Little Steve's Pizzeria has applied for a common victualler license to operate at its former address on Boylston Street where the Back Bay and Fenway meet, with the notice saying that it would have seating for 43 and a seasonal patio, and the notice also lists Koushik Babu Koganti as the manager; this is presumably the same Koushik Koganti who is involved with such spots as Godavari, Boston Halal, Madras Dosa, and other businesses in the local area including the upcoming Don't Tell Aunty.

Little Steve's Pizzeria, which first opened in 1968, was looking to be replaced by another restaurant in 2021, but those plans apparently fell through at some point, while Universal Hub also mentions that a dispensary had been looking to open there as well and those plans never came to fruition, either.

The address for the Little Steve's space is 1114 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

[Earlier Article]

New Restaurant Plans to Replace Little Steve's Pizzeria in Boston's Back Bay/Fenway Area

