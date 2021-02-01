Could Tom Brady Play Beyond Age 45? Buccaneers QB's Answer Might Surprise You

Could Tom Brady play beyond age 45? Bucs QB's answer might surprise you originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Father Time has not yet caught up with Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still playing at a high level, and on Sunday he'll make his 10th Super Bowl appearance in search of his seventh championship.

Brady is 43 years old and has previously expressed a desire to play until he's 45. Could he actually keep playing beyond age 45?

Here's what the veteran QB said Monday at his media availability ahead of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Would 43-year-old Tom Brady consider playing until he's 45 and beyond? "Definitely." pic.twitter.com/NJLKCSRBBZ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 1, 2021

If Brady is able to sustain his current level of performance, or at least be close to it, then he should be able to make it past 45.

Brady completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season with the Bucs. It marked just the second season of his career with 40 or more touchdown passes.

There's nothing left for Brady to accomplish as a professional football player. No player has won or played in more Super Bowls. He's also set many NFL records, and his stats are obviously incredible.

Brady is ultra competitive and is laser focused on what lies ahead. He's always chasing the next ring, and it certainly doesn't sound or look like that competitive fire is burning out any time soon.