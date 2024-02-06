Celebrity News

Country music singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battling stomach cancer

According to the statement, Keith passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family.

By Daniela Gonzalez and Staff reports

Toby Keith attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Country music singer Toby Keith has died at age 62, 18 months after revealing he had stomach cancer, a statement was posted on his official website and social media accounts Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, Keith passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage." The short statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, and last year he spoke of the "roller coaster" experience of going through treatment as he received the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

After accepting the trophy from Blake Shelton, Keith gave an emotional performance of "Don't Let the Old Man in." Meanwhile, his wife, Tricia Lucus, wiped tears from her face throughout.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," he told E! News on the red carpet "It's pretty mind-boggling."

U.S. & World

Royal Family 1 hour ago

King Charles III's cancer was caught early, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says

Biden Administration 2 hours ago

US rolls out visa restriction policy on people who abuse spyware to target journalists, activists

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer happens when "cells in the body begin to grow out of control."

On average, stomach cancer affects more men than women in the United States, and it mostly affects older people.

"About 6 of every 10 people diagnosed with stomach cancer each year are 65 or older," the American Cancer Society said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us