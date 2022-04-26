lichtenberg machine

Couple Electrocuted After Attempting Viral Wood-Burning Art Technique

The figures are named after Georg Lichtenberg, who discovered them in 1777 while experimenting with static electricity

A Wisconsin couple was electrocuted attempting a popular, but dangerous wood-burning technique, law enforcement officials said.

The "fractal burning" technique creates lightning-like etchings by using jumper cables and disassembled microwave parts to run high-voltage electricity through a piece of wood soaked in a chemical solution.

It yields patterns known as Lichtenberg figures, named after the physicist Georg Lichtenberg who discovered them in 1777 while experimenting with static electricity.

