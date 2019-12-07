New Hampshire

Couples in NH Help Break World Record for Kissing Under Mistletoe

New Guinness World Record is 896 couples.

By Cassy Arsenault

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The weather outside may have been frightful, but the fire inside these peoples’ hearts is delightful.

People gathered at the Anheuser-Busch plant in Merrimack, New Hampshire to beat the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people kissing under the mistletoe. The beer giant had people at their facilities in Colorado and Missouri do the same thing— hoping people in three different time zones would smash the record that stood at 839.

The night was filled with plenty of lip-locking and even a marriage proposal. In total, the new record stands at 896 couples.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMERRIMACKANHEUSER - BUSCHGuinness Book Of World Records
