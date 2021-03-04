Immigration

Court Raises Bar for Some Immigrants to Avoid Deportation

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority

In this April 19, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington, D.C.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for longtime immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.

The man, Clemente Avelino Pereida, had been charged in Nebraska with using a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job and convicted under a state law against criminal impersonation.

U.S. & World

Democrats 2 hours ago

Senate Begins Considering Democrats' $1.9T Virus Relief Bill

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Virus Updates: Wealthy in Fla. Got Jabs Before Much of State; Retailers Will Still Require Face Masks

Not all criminal convictions inevitably lead to deportation, but Gorsuch wrote for the court that Pereida failed to prove he was not convicted of a serious crime.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Under immigration law, “certain nonpermanent aliens seeking to cancel a lawful removal order must prove that they have not been convicted of a disqualifying crime,” Gorsuch wrote.

In a dissent for the three liberal justices, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the court instead should have ruled for Pereida because he was convicted under a law that includes serious offenses, falling into the category of crimes of moral turpitude, and less serious ones.

“The relevant documents in this case do not show that the previous conviction at issue necessarily was for a crime involving moral turpitude," Breyer wrote.

Immigrants with criminal convictions who are facing deportation can ask the attorney general to allow them to remain in the country, if the conviction wasn't for a serious crime and they have lived here at least 10 years, among other criteria.

Based on Thursday's ruling, Pereida can't seek that relief.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the case because she had not yet joined the court when the case was argued in October.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationNeil GorsuchUS Supreme Court
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us