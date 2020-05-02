COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline for 10th Straight Day as Coronavirus Cases Approach 30,000

Hospitalizations from coronavirus in Connecticut are continuing to decline for a tenth straight day as there are nearly 30,000 cases reported in the state.

The net number of hospitalizations fell by 41, for a total of 1,551 people hospitalized.

There are a total of 29,287 cases with an increase of 523 since yesterday. An additional 97 people have died bringing the total for Connecticut to 2,436 according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

More than 100,000 people have been tested for coronavirus, including 2,236 since yesterday.

Gov. Lamont has pointed to the decline of hospitalizations as a key metric in moving ahead with plans to begin slowly reopening the state.

Lamont and the advisory board established to form a reopening plan released some of the details of that plan on Thursday.

Old Lyme has said it will close beaches indefinitely starting this weekend