COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Conn. Continue to Decline as Cases Exceed 40,000

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline as cases exceed more than 40,000.

There are 724 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 16 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

In Connecticut, there are 40,022 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 382 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 3,675, including an additional 38 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

  • Fairfield County: 14,989 with 1,208 deaths
  • Hartford County: 9,545 with 1,169 deaths
  • Litchfield County: 1,304 with 122 deaths
  • Middlesex County: 999 with 136 deaths
  • New Haven County: 10,847 with 897 deaths
  • New London County: 970 with 72 deaths
  • Tolland County: 799 with 55 deaths
  • Windham County: 354 with 14 deaths
  • Pending Address Verification: 215 with 2 deaths

In total, 208,367 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 6,039 people since yesterday.

