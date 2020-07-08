coronavirus

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up for Second Day; Positive Rate Remains Low in CT

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for a second day in Connecticut, though the positive rate remains low, according to new numbers released by the state Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by five to 88, and five new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,343 deaths in the state.

There were 7,335 new tests recorded and 75 new cases reported. In total, there have been 535,465 tests and 47,108 cases reported in Connecticut.

While the governor has paused the state's Phase 3 reopening, Connecticut campgrounds reopened Wednesday. Reservations are required for all state sites this year and you must wear a face covering when going into the office to check in.

