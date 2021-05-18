COVID-19 Restrictions to Lift in Conn. Tomorrow

The state of Connecticut will lift many restrictions starting Wednesday that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, including ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated.

The other restrictions being lifted will include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision to lift restrictions comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings.

Masks will be required in health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and childcare.

Metro-North said facemasks will continue to be required, regardless of your vaccination status, on all Metro-North trains, platforms, and inside stations and the terminal.

If someone nearby is not wearing a mask and you can't move to another seat or move away, Metro-North advises reporting the incident to your conductor. If a conductor is not available, contact Metro-North through Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, or by phone or email.

Several major retailers like Walmart, Costco, Target and Trader Joe’s stated they will allow fully vaccinated people to shop indoors without masks, but some other local businesses may choose to continue to have customers wear masks.

"Our concern is if the Governor lifts the indoor mandate, it’s going to be a little hard to enforce that,” said Perfect Piece Furniture Consignment owner, Geoff King. “My staff and I were to prefer people wear masks if possible.”

The governor is still asking unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks.

Lamont said masks will be required in schools for the rest of the school year.

“Let’s wear the masks a little bit longer," Lamont said. "Let’s go through the rest of this school year. Most of those kids aren’t vaccinated, most of them aren’t even authorized to be vaccinated. I know that makes the teachers feel a lot more comfortable as well.”

Bars have been partially open since May 1, but those that don’t serve food are able to be open for service outdoors only.

Food is still required when serving alcohol indoors until Wednesday.

CHANGES ON JUNE 1

Executive branch “customer-facing offices” in Connecticut will be fully reopened by June 1.

CHANGES ON JULY 1

By July 1, the state will return to pre-COVID teleworking models, with employees back to the office at least 50 percent, according to Lamont.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Anyone 12 years old and up in Connecticut is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine. Here is how to get one. There are several walk-up clinics where you will not need an appointment as well.