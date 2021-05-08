COVID-19 Vaccine Available at UConn Graduation

It's a big day for students at the University of Connecticut where commencement started today and students and their families are invited to get a COVID-19 vaccine right next door at the mass vaccination site.

The ceremonies are being held in-person at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The graduation ceremonies are happening inside of the stadium, but right next door in the runway area, the COVID-19 vaccine will be given out at the mass vaccination site. All UConn students and their guests are invited to get the shot.

Today's ceremony kicked off a series of several in-person commencement ceremonies that will take place over the course of the next five days. The school is doing it with safety in mind.

"It makes it real," said Jennifer Flores, a 2020 graduate who lives in Stratford. "When you put on the gown and walk across the stage with thousands of people around you, it's real." Flores said she is thankful that she is able to walk after last year's virtual commencement.

UConn In-Person Commencements Kick Off This Weekend

It's not just the class of 2021 being celebrated, but also the class of 2020. Last year, those students had a virtual ceremony because of the pandemic so this is their chance to also have an in-person graduation.

UConn is also hosting a virtual commencement ceremony that will bring the entire class of 2021 together.

The U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona delivered the address at today's ceremony.

UConn Commencement Ceremony Schedule

The parking lots at Rentschler Field will open two hours prior to each ceremony with no tailgating or gatherings in parking lots permitted.

Doors to the stadium will open one hour prior to each ceremony.

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2020 Ceremony Class of 2020 graduates will be assigned to a Class of 2020 ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis. View the Commencement 2020 FAQ page for details.

1 p.m. Class of 2021 Virtual Ceremony (YouTube)

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony for Doctoral, Pharm. D, Pharmacy B.S., Law, and UConn Health graduates

Sunday, May 9

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony 1 for CLAS undergraduates**

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony 2 for CLAS undergraduates**

Note: The CLAS ceremonies will be divided by majors. In the case of a candidate with dual majors both within CLAS, the candidate should attend the ceremony for their primary major. Please view the list of majors for each ceremony on the Commencement 2021 FAQ page.

Monday, May 10

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony for Agriculture, Bachelor of General Studies, Fine Arts, and Nursing undergraduates

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2020 Ceremony 2 Class of 2020 graduates will be assigned to a Class of 2020 ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis. View the Commencement 2020 FAQ page for details.



Tuesday, May 11

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony for Engineering undergraduates

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony for Social Work, Business, and Education undergraduates

Wednesday, May 12