COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program Launches in New Hampshire

New Hampshire's Department of Health has announced the implementation of a wastewater surveillance program to monitor COVID-19 levels in New Hampshire communities.

Viral fragments in samples are collected from wastewater treatment facilities can help determine if the levels of COVID-19 are going up, down, or staying the same.

“Wastewater surveillance does not depend on individuals testing for COVID-19, so this new program has the potential to provide additional and earlier insight about COVID-19 in our communities,” said DPHS Director Patricia Tilley.

Top Boston doctors talk about rising COVID levels detected in Boston-area wastewater during NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

The program is similar to those already in use in other states, such as the testing done by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. Health officials have found that the wastewater data can predict upticks in COVID-19 earlier than other surveillance testing, which relies on individuals to be tested and then have the results reported to the appropriate agencies.

These are the participating wastewater treatment plants in New Hampshire:

Berlin Pollution Control Facility

Dover Wastewater Treatment Facility

Durham Wastewater Treatment Facility

Hampton Wastewater Treatment Facility

Hanover Water Reclamation Facility

Keene Wastewater Treatment Plant

Manchester Wastewater Treatment Plant

Merrimack Wastewater Treatment Facility

Newmarket Wastewater Treatment Plant

Newport Wastewater Treatment Facility

Pease Wastewater Treatment Facility

Peirce Island Wastewater Facility

Plymouth Village Water & Sewer District

Sunapee Wastewater Treatment Plant

Wastewater data will be published on the New Hampshire COVID-19 website.