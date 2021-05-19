Boston Bruins

Craig Smith Gives Bruins Double-Overtime Win, Series Lead Over Capitals

The Boston Bruins lead the Washington Capitals 2-1 in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series

By Nick Goss

Craig Smith scores in 2OT, gives Bruins 2-1 series lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals give fans plenty of drama when they meet in the playoffs.

For the third consecutive game in this first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, overtime was needed to determine a winner. And for the second time the Bruins emerged victorious, earning a 3-2 win in double overtime Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Craig Smith scored at 5:48 of second overtime period to send the B's fans in attendance home happy.

Just like Monday night's Game 2, a third-period equalizer set the stage for a Bruins overtime victory.

After scoring the overtime winner in the previous matchup, Brad Marchand tied the score Wednesday night with a power-play tally in the third period. The Bruins were the better team in both overtime periods and their hard work paid off with Smith's impressive tally.

Boston now has a great opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead in Friday night's Game 4 in Boston.

Here's a recap of Game 3.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 3, Capitals 2

BOX SCORE

SERIES

HIGHLIGHTS

The first period didn't feature any goals but there were plenty of huge hits, including this one of Charlie McAvoy going over the boards.

The Capitals struck first with a power-play goal from Alexander Ovechkin.

The Bruins equalized thanks to an unreal goal from Taylor Hall.

Nic Dowd, who scored the overtime winner in Game 1, regained the lead for the Capitals late in the second period.

The Bruins cashed in on their fifth power-play opportunity when Brad Marchand scored his second goal in as many games.

Craig Smith's first goal of the series was the game-winner in double overtime. 

UP NEXT

Game 4 of the series will be played Friday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinshockeyNHLWashington CapitalsStanley Cup Playoffs
