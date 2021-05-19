Craig Smith Gives Bruins Double-Overtime Win, Series Lead Over Capitals

Craig Smith scores in 2OT, gives Bruins 2-1 series lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals give fans plenty of drama when they meet in the playoffs.

For the third consecutive game in this first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, overtime was needed to determine a winner. And for the second time the Bruins emerged victorious, earning a 3-2 win in double overtime Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Craig Smith scored at 5:48 of second overtime period to send the B's fans in attendance home happy.

Just like Monday night's Game 2, a third-period equalizer set the stage for a Bruins overtime victory.

After scoring the overtime winner in the previous matchup, Brad Marchand tied the score Wednesday night with a power-play tally in the third period. The Bruins were the better team in both overtime periods and their hard work paid off with Smith's impressive tally.

Boston now has a great opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead in Friday night's Game 4 in Boston.

Here's a recap of Game 3.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 3, Capitals 2

HIGHLIGHTS

The first period didn't feature any goals but there were plenty of huge hits, including this one of Charlie McAvoy going over the boards.

Just helping your opponent with a line change. #ALLCAPS | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ZnRulOGE5X — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 19, 2021

The Capitals struck first with a power-play goal from Alexander Ovechkin.

The Bruins equalized thanks to an unreal goal from Taylor Hall.

Taylor Hall likes it in Boston. 🚨#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/VvUJTbhmvh — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 19, 2021

Nic Dowd, who scored the overtime winner in Game 1, regained the lead for the Capitals late in the second period.

The Bruins cashed in on their fifth power-play opportunity when Brad Marchand scored his second goal in as many games.

NO QUIT IN THE BRUINS! 🚨



GAME. TIED. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GIekYN4bjK — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 20, 2021

Craig Smith's first goal of the series was the game-winner in double overtime.

UP NEXT

Game 4 of the series will be played Friday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET