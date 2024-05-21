Cramer's Lightning Round: Lazard is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lazard: "I think Lazard's a good buy here, I do believe that things are going to get a little less onerous for, when it comes to takeovers."

Enbridge: "I like Enbridge...I trust that management team."

Advanced Drainage System: "Another incredible infrastructure play."

AST SpaceMobile: "I want you to stay away. We've got so many great companies...We don't need to be in that one."

Zebra Technologies: "It's made it all the way back. Halleluiah for them...I've always liked those guys."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "...It has been a company that has not made money but is about to break out and make money. I'm not going to say no to it."

Palantir: "...It's got good commercial and good military...I think it's fine."

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.: "Let's stick with domestic."

Jacobs Solutions: "...That one's doing very well, I would want to own it."

