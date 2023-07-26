Crane catches fire atop NYC skyscraper and collapses, injuring 6

A crane on top of a Manhattan skyscraper partially collapsed after it broke out in flames, sending black smoke billowing into the air more than 40 stories above the ground, video showed.

The crane was on a building on Tenth Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets in Hell's Kitchen, according to city officials, just a few blocks from Times Square. Crews received a call about a fire in the engine compartment of the crane just before 7:30 a.m.

As they were en route to the scene, the arm of the crane collapsed, fire officials said. Video showed the outermost portion of the crane striking a building across the street, sending debris flying. Then the arm slammed into the tower before plummeted down onto scaffolding and the street below, sending people running.

"The top part of the crane, the boom, and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground,” said FDNY Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer.

Watch the moment a crane collapsed and collided into a building in New York City. The collapse occurred on Tenth Avenue between West 41st and 42nd St.

A crane operator was bringing 16 tons of concrete up when he spotted the fire break out, according to Pfeifer. The worker tried to extinguish the flames, but the fire overwhelmed him and he had to leave. The worker was not hurt, Pfeifer said.

"That weight of 16 tons is attached by a cable. As the fire heats the cable, the cable weakens, to the point where it loses its strength, and that’s where the collapse occurred," said Pfeifer.

Six people, including building workers who were outside the building at the time, suffered minor injuries as a result, fire department officials said. Three people were taken to hospitals. Two firefighters were among those hurt, though it wasn't clear if they were among those hospitalized.

Fire crews were seen spraying the crane with water from above and below, hitting it with a hose from a building nearby. Pfeifer said drone footage showed the fire was nearly extinguished just before 9 a.m., leaving a charred cab about 45 stories in the air.

The building the crane is atop of is currently under construction. The Department of Buildings said it is intended to be a 54-story, mixed use building. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in the building at the time of the crane fire and collapse, or if the building itself sustained any damage.

“This could’ve been much worse,” said Mayor Eric Adams at a press conference, adding that city agencies would start the process of dismantling the crane. “We were extremely fortunate that we were not at the busy time of the day."

The adjacent building that the falling crane struck did sustain visible damage, though the extent of the damage was not immediately known, nor if it led to any of the injuries.

More than 200 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene. Streets in the area were closed to traffic, and all buildings in the area were evacuated afterward.

What sparked the fire was not immediately clear, Adams said. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.