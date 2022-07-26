Boston

Crane Tips Over Onto Building Under Construction in Dorchester

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Crescent and Dorchester avenues

By Marc Fortier

A crane that fell onto a building under construction in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Boston Fire Department

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crane that collapsed on a building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Crescent and Dorchester avenues. Boston fire said the crane tipped over onto a building that is under construction.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

PHOTOS: Crane Falls on Building in Dorchester

Aerial footage showed the crane's arm fell across almost the entire length of the building.

A crane that fell onto a building under construction in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

No further information was immediately available.

