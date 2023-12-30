5 men involved in Conn. home invasion arrested after police pursuit, crash: police

Five men who were involved in a home invasion in Middletown on Saturday morning have been arrested after a police pursuit and crash in North Haven, according to police.

Officers were called to the Wilcox Apartments on Main Street around 10:20 a.m. after getting a report of a suspected home invasion. A caller reported seeing multiple masked men knocking on a neighbor's door and then forcing their way inside. When the caller heard screaming in the apartment, they called police.

As police arrived to the area, they saw multiple men running from the building. Authorities said most of the suspects got into a maroon, older-model Cadillac sedan and fled the scene.

One of the men didn't make it to the vehicle before it left so authorities said he fled on foot. A police officer responding to the area found him and arrested him on Pameacha Avenue.

Police said they then entered the apartment and learned two residents and their guest had been the victims of a home invasion. One resident and the guest had freed themselves after being ziptied. All of them were evaluated by ambulance personnel, but did not go to the hospital.

During the incident, authorities said one resident was hit in the head with a gun and was bleeding after she refused demands to be ziptied. The other resident and their guest were reportedly forced into zipties while the suspects stole property from the apartment.

Investigators said multiple items were reported stolen including jewelry, a gun and other high-end valuables.

Additional officers found the Cadillac on South Main Street. Police said they pursued the vehicle south on South Main Street into Durham, west on Route 22 in North Branford and north on Hartford Turnpike in North Haven.

According to authorities, the Cadillac crashed into another vehicle on Hartford Turnpike in North Haven and then a guardrail. The crash briefly closed the Route 15 southbound exit 63 offramp. It has since reopened.

Once the Cadillac was stopped against the guardrail, police cars were used to block the vehicle's path and prevent the suspects from driving away.

Investigators said four suspects exited the Cadillac and attempted to flee on foot. One of the officers in the pursuit deployed his police K9 who successfully stopped one of the suspects. The three other suspects were also apprehended and arrested by officers.

All four men were taken to the hospital to be treated for any injuries they may have gotten during the incident. All are listed in stable condition.

Middletown officers said they found at least one gun during the arrests. The gun was determined to be the gun stolen from the victim on South Main Street, they added.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The identities of the five suspects have not been released, but investigators said they will all face charges including home invasion, robbery, unlawful restraint, assault and theft of a firearm. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Middletown Police at (860) 638-4000.