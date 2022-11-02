traffic

Crash Investigation Closes Route 8 South, Part of Route 8 North in Torrington, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A crash investigation has closed Route 8 south a

Serious injuries are reported after a vehicle rolled over on Route 8 South in Torrington.

State police said they learned of a rollover on Route 8 South, in the area of exit 46, in Torrington, around 6:18 a.m. and serious injuries are reported.

Route 8 South is shut down bound has been shut down at Route 44 in Winsted because of the investigation.

The left lane of Route 8 North has also been shut down.

Anyone planning on traveling in the area is asked to use alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

